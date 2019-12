$21.98

It’s almost Hockey Day in the State of Hockey! The 14th annual Hockey Day Minnesota event will take place in Minneapolis on January 16-18.

Get your limited-edition Hockey Day Minnesota – Minneapolis 2020 mug and your bag of Bold North Blend now before they are gone!

Use code BOLDNORTH for free shipping exclusively on this bundle.

Now through Hockey Day (1/18), 10% of proceeds will benefit Minneapolis Youth Hockey.